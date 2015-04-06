WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Barack Obama's administration to weigh in on an appeal by the Iranian central bank over whether $1.75 billion must be paid to victims of the 1983 Lebanon U.S. Marine Corps barracks bombing.

In a brief order, the court said it wants to hear the administration's views on whether the nine justices should hear the case. If the court ultimately declines to take up the case, the money must be turned over to families of the victims.

