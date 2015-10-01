WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider whether Iranian funds worth $1.75 billion must be turned over to families of the victims of the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.

The high court agreed to hear an appeal filed by Bank Markazi, the Iranian central bank. The bank is contesting a July 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the money, currently held in a trust account in New York, should be handed over.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)