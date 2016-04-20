WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled that almost $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets
must be turned over to American families of people killed in the
1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut and other
attacks blamed on Iran.
The court's 6-2 ruling dealt a setback to Iran's central
bank, finding that the U.S. Congress did not usurp the authority
of American courts by passing a 2012 law stating that the frozen
funds should go toward satisfying a $2.65 billion judgment won
by the families against Iran in U.S. federal court in 2007.
Bank Markazi had challenged a 2014 ruling by the New
York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the money,
held in a Citibank trust account in New York, should be handed
over to the American plaintiffs.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)