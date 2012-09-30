Sept 30 For more than three decades survivors of
human rights abuses in foreign countries have turned to U.S.
federal courts to seek justice. On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court
hears a case that could make that impossible.
The case pits a Nigerian widow against a multinational oil
company. Esther Kiobel and others say Royal Dutch Petroleum
(Shell) helped the Nigerian government commit human
rights violations against her husband, who was executed in 1995.
Shell has denied the allegations and argues that cases involving
foreign governments committing atrocities in their own countries
do not belong in the U.S. court system at all.
That the justices are considering the sweeping question of
whether an entire class of lawsuits can be heard in the United
States can be traced to briefs filed by three lawyers whose
clients aren't even involved in the case.
How their briefs came to be sheds light on one of the most
closely watched cases before the Supreme Court this term and
shows how the efforts of private lawyers pursuing a public
policy goal can have momentous consequences.
A ruling against Kiobel could wipe out lawsuits pending
against companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Rio Tinto
Plc and Nestle, which are accused by private
plaintiffs of helping governments violate human rights in
Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast, respectively.
Esther Kiobel's husband, Barinem Kiobel, was arrested in
1994 along with Nobel Peace Prize nominee Ken Saro-Wiwa and
others. They had spoken out against the government's violent
suppression of environmental activists who opposed Shell's oil
and gas drilling in Nigeria. Kiobel was found guilty of murder
by a Nigerian military court in a trial that the U.S. State
Department said lacked due process, and he was hanged in Port
Harcourt, Nigeria, in 1995.