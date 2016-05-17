By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 17 The soft drink bottling
company that succeeded in reining in U.S. presidential powers by
challenging the way President Barack Obama appointed National
Labor Relations Board members has lost the underlying dispute
that prompted that Supreme Court battle.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that there was "no
merit" to Noel Canning Co's latest appeal of a 2012 NLRB finding
that the Yakima, Washington-based company had violated labor law
by failing to comply with a collective bargaining agreement.
Noel Canning objected to the board's decision, arguing that
some members of the NLRB panel that handled the matter were
so-called recess appointees improperly named to the board by
Obama without U.S. Senate approval.
Obama used his recess appointment power - appointing
executive branch officials when senators are on recess to posts
that ordinarily require Senate confirmation - to name three
members to the five-member NLRB in January 2012.
Noel Canning took its case to the Supreme Court, which in
2014 ruled that Obama's appointments were unlawful because he
had circumvented the Senate by naming the board members when the
legislative chamber was not formally adjourned.
The company's case was then heard in 2014 by a newly
constituted NRLB panel, which reached the same conclusion as the
original panel. That decision was upheld on Tuesday by a
three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)