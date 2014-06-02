By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to weigh whether journalists have special free
speech protections that allow them to avoid being forced to
testify in government leak cases.
The court rejected an appeal filed by New York Times
reporter James Risen, leaving intact a July 2013 ruling by the
Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
which said Risen must testify in a high-profile case.
Prosecutors want Risen's testimony because they think
information in his book, "State of War," was leaked by former
CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling.
In 2010, Sterling was indicted on 10 charges relating to
Risen's book, including unauthorized retention and communication
of national defense information.
Last week, Attorney General Eric Holder told a group of
media executives that no reporter would ever be jailed while he
is in office for carrying out news gathering duties, according
to a Justice Department summary of the meeting.
Last summer the Justice Department also pledged to tighten
its criteria for targeting journalists in leak cases.
The appeals court ruling concerned a 2011 subpoena that
Holder authorized in relation to Sterling's trial, which has yet
to take place.
Risen responded he could not be compelled to testify. The
appeals court ruled that there is no "reporter's privilege"
under the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of speech,
meaning journalists do not receive special treatment.
Various media organizations, including Reuters America LLC,
which is owned by Thomson Reuters Corp, joined a
friend-of-the-court brief in support of Risen.
The case is Risen v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-1009.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and W
Simon)