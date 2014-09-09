NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit seeking to hold former CEO Dick Fuld and other former directors of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc liable for losses suffered by the collapsed investment bank's employee retirement plan.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday vacated the October 2011 dismissal of the lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that weakened banks' defenses against such claims.

The plaintiffs, participants in a Lehman retirement plan, argued the directors breached their fiduciary duties in the run-up to Lehman's historic bankruptcy in September 2008 by keeping the plan invested in Lehman stock even though they knew the bank's financial conditions were deteriorating.

In his dismissal, Kaplan relied on a "presumption of prudence" in favor of corporate defendants who allow retirement plans to invest in company stock. In order to overcome that presumption under the law, plaintiffs must show that the defendants knew the company was in a "dire situation," a standard Kaplan said they had not met.

The appeals court affirmed Kaplan's decision last year but in a case involving Fifth Third Bancorp, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the presumption of prudence does not apply to lawsuits over retirement plan investments.

In light of that decision, the 2nd Circuit issued a brief order requiring Kaplan to revisit the case to determine whether the claims should move forward.

Lawyers for the Lehman directors did not respond to requests for comment. Mark Rifkin, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is In re Lehman ERISA Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-4232. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Grant McCool)