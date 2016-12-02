WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by printer cartridge reseller Impression Products Inc of a lower court ruling finding it liable for infringing patent rights of Lexmark International Inc when it imported Lexmark's toner products back to the United States after they were sold abroad.

If upheld by the justices, the February ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favoring Kentucky-based Lexmark would reinforce U.S. patent owners' ability to control the use of their products even after they are sold. Lexmark was acquired on Wednesday by a group of investors led by Chinese company Apex Technology Co Ltd.

