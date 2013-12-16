By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday opted not to hear an appeal filed by Lockheed Martin Corp
, which was contesting a class action lawsuit brought by
employees.
The company wanted the court to throw out the lawsuit filed
on behalf of potentially 56,000 employees. The lawsuit claims
that Lockheed is liable for poor management of its employee
retirement plan under the federal U.S. Employee Retirement
Income Security Act.
The case, originally filed in 2006, will now return to an
Illinois federal court for further proceedings.
Previously, a federal judge said the lawsuit did not meet
the requirements to proceed as a class action, but in an August
ruling, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out that
decision.
Lockheed then sought Supreme Court review on a threshold
issue of whether any of the named plaintiffs had shown they had
been harmed. The company said that at the time of the lawsuit,
only one of the named plaintiffs, Lloyd DeMartini, had invested
in the fund at issue and that it had been performing well during
the time he was participating.
The case is Lockheed Martin v. Anthony Abbott, U.S. Supreme
Court, 13-447.