By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 20
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday endorsed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
long-standing decision not to require Clean Water Act permitting
for stormwater that runs off logging roads.
The nine-member court ruled on a 7-1 vote, with Justice
Stephen Breyer recused, that the EPA's conclusion was a
reasonable interpretation of the law.
The dispute -- centering on two cases that the court
consolidated -- has attracted intense interest from the timber
industry, which is keen to be exempt from Clean Water Act
permitting. A total of 31 state attorneys general weighed in to
support Oregon, which also opposes permitting.
The case arose when the environmental group, the Northwest
Environmental Defense Center, challenged EPA's interpretation of
the law in federal court.
In Wednesday's opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for
the majority, said that it was reasonable for EPA to conclude
that runoff from logging roads did not fit within the definition
in the Clean Water Act and associated regulations of the term
"industrial activity."
Kennedy also noted that states already regulate logging
roads, meaning the EPA "could reasonably have concluded that
further regulation in this area would be duplicative or
counterproductive."
Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a dissenting opinion in which
he disagreed with the majority's view that the EPA
interpretation of the law was reasonable.
The two cases are Decker v. Northwest Environmental Defense
Center, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-338 and Georgia-Pacific West
Inc. v. Northwest Environmental Center, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-347.
