By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday endorsed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
long-standing decision not to require Clean Water Act permits
for stormwater that runs off logging roads.
The nine-member court ruled on a 7-1 vote, with Justice
Stephen Breyer recused, that the EPA's conclusion was a
reasonable interpretation of the law.
The dispute - centering on two cases that the court
consolidated - has attracted intense interest from the timber
industry, which is keen to be exempt from Clean Water Act
permitting. A total of 31 state attorneys general weighed in to
support Oregon, which also opposes permitting.
The case arose when the environmental group, the Northwest
Environmental Defense Center, challenged EPA's interpretation of
the law as it applied to two roads in the Tillamook State Forest
in Oregon by suing logging road operators in federal court.
In Wednesday's opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for
the majority, said that it was reasonable for EPA to conclude
that runoff from logging roads did not fit within the definition
in the Clean Water Act and associated regulations of the term
"industrial activity."
Kennedy also noted that states already regulate logging
roads, meaning the EPA "could reasonably have concluded that
further regulation in this area would be duplicative or
counterproductive."
Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a dissenting opinion in which
he disagreed with the majority's view that the EPA
interpretation of the law was reasonable.
The timber industry welcomed the ruling, with Dave Tenny,
president and chief executive of the National Alliance of Forest
Owners saying that it "validates EPA's longstanding policy that
rainwater runoff from forest roads is best addressed through
state-adopted best management practices."
The litigation over the Oregon roads is not over, however,
because the environmental group plans to continue to challenge
EPA's interpretation of the law, according to its attorney,
Stanford Law School Professor Jeffrey Fisher.
Before the Supreme Court decided the case, EPA issued a new
rule that made it clear that the agency did intend for logging
roads to be exempt from the permitting process, but Fisher said
that may not apply to all roads.
"We don't think the new rule has definitively resolved the
issue," Fisher said in an email.
Timothy Bishop, a lawyer at Mayer Brown who argued the case
for the timber industry, disagreed with that assessment, saying
the new EPA rule is "legally unassailable."
An EPA spokeswoman referred calls on the ruling to the
Justice Department. A spokesman there did not immediately
respond to a request seeking comment.
The two cases are Decker v. Northwest Environmental Defense
Center, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-338 and Georgia-Pacific West
Inc. v. Northwest Environmental Center, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-347.
