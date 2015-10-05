(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-8)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear an appeal by victims of Bernie Madoff's
multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme who were seeking inflation or
interest adjustments on the money they lost, ending litigation
that had delayed $1.249 billion from being dispersed to his
former customers.
The justices declined to take up an appeal of a February
ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that
the victims of the imprisoned fraudster were not entitled to
such adjustments.
Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC, has kept $1.249 billion in reserve
because of the litigation over whether former customers deserved
"time-based" damages on claims arising from Madoff's Ponzi
scheme that was uncovered in 2008.
The appeals court said that because the federal law that
helps victims of failed brokerages did not address such damages,
Picard had the flexibility to choose the fairest method to
determine the size of valid claims.
The appeals court also said it would be unfair to adjust the
claims of earlier customers for inflation and interest at the
expense of later customers.
Picard has recouped $10.89 billion for Madoff victims who
lost an estimated $17.5 billion of principal.
Madoff, 76, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty to running a decades-long fraud.
The case is Peshkin v. Picard, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
15-95.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)