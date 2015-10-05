WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by victims of Bernie Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme who were seeking inflation or interest adjustments on the money they lost, ending litigation that had delayed $1.249 billion from being dispersed to his former customers.

The justices declined to take up an appeal of a February ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that the victims of the imprisoned fraudster were not entitled to such adjustments. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)