WASHINGTON Oct 29 Having defied the rest of
official Washington by convening on Monday, the U.S. Supreme
Court bowed finally to the havoc of Hurricane Sandy and decided
to skip its Tuesday session.
The court, whose nine justices turned up for work on Monday
despite the shutdown of most Washington federal government
offices, will hear Tuesday's cases on Thursday, when no
arguments were planned, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.
Wednesday's oral arguments will go ahead as scheduled, she
said.
Most of the federal government and public transportation in
Washington shut down on Monday, while the court heard its two
previously scheduled disputes over federal wiretap and copyright
law.
The scene recalled the court's decision in 1996 to hold
arguments when a devastating snowstorm closed the federal
government and brought most of the U.S. capital to a standstill.
Appointed for life, the justices generally style themselves as
pillars of fortitude and consistency.
Chief Justice John Roberts made no reference to the heavy
rain and wind outside the marble-columned building on Monday.
The only mention came from Justice Stephen Breyer, who in
the wiretap case raised it obliquely in a question about degrees
of certainty. "It might not be a storm tomorrow," he quipped. "I
mean, you know, nothing is certain."
Tuesday's two scheduled cases, now set for Thursday, test
the right to counsel and the scope of a police search warrant.
Wednesday's session involves two disputes over
narcotics-sniffing police dogs.
In 1996, then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist, a Wisconsin
native undeterred by snow and ruled by a strong sense of
punctuality, made sure that business on that Jan. 8 began on
schedule. Roberts, 57, who grew up in Indiana and succeeded
Rehnquist, was once a law clerk to Rehnquist, who died in 2005.