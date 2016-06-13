WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday let stand a lower-court ruling that left in place Obama
administration environmental regulations limiting power plant
emissions of mercury and other toxic pollutants while the
Environmental Protection Agency revised them.
The justices opted not to hear an appeal by 20 states led by
Michigan of a December U.S. appeals court decision that said the
rules could remain intact while the government responded to last
year's Supreme Court ruling that the EPA should have considered
the compliance costs when crafting the regulations. The rules
affect mainly coal-fired power plants.
