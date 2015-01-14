By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled that officials in a suburb of Atlanta did not do
enough to explain to a unit of telecommunications company
T-Mobile USA Inc why the town denied an application to
build a new cellphone tower.
In a 6-3 ruling, the court decided that local governments
like Roswell, Georgia are required by the federal
Telecommunications Act to provide a timely written explanation
for rejecting a request.
In the 2010 incident at issue in the case, Roswell's council
held a two-hour meeting. The town notified T-Mobile South LLC of
the decision by sending a letter that did not explain the reason
for the decision. The town said the minutes of the meeting would
provide the company with further information.
Writing on behalf of the court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said
that a written explanation must be available in a timely
fashion, although it does not need to be included in the initial
denial letter.
Roswell violated the law because, although the meeting
minutes did explain the decision, they were not made available
until 26 days after the denial.
Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and
Justice Clarence Thomas were the dissenters.
The case is T-Mobile South LLC v. City of Roswell, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 13-975.
