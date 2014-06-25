(Rewrites throughout with quotes from opinion and reaction)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday ruled that police officers usually need a warrant
before they can search the cellphone of an arrested suspect, a
major decision in favor of privacy rights at a time of
increasing concern over government encroachment in digital
communications.
In an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the
court said there are some emergency situations in which a
warrantless search would be permitted. But the unanimous 9-0
ruling goes against law enforcement agencies including the U.S.
Department of Justice, which wanted more latitude to search
without having to obtain a warrant.
"We cannot deny that our decision today will have an impact
on the ability of law enforcement to combat crime," Roberts
wrote, adding that the right to privacy "comes at a cost."
Roberts acknowledged the unique nature of cellphones in
contemporary life, noting that "the proverbial visitor from Mars
might conclude they were an important feature of human anatomy."
"The fact that technology now allows an individual to carry
such information in his hand does not make the information any
less worthy of the protection for which the (country's) Founders
fought. Our answer to the question of what police must do before
searching a cellphone seized incident to an arrest is
accordingly simple - get a warrant," Roberts wrote.
The ruling could have a major impact in some jurisdictions
because law enforcement agencies have increasingly made
cellphones searches a top priority when a suspect is arrested,
said Bronson James, a criminal defense attorney in Portland,
Oregon.
"Police wanted the data on the cellphones because it was so
expansive," he said. "This stops that practice."
The implications may be limited by the fact that police can
benefit from new technology: it is now possible to obtain a
warrant more quickly using mobile devices to send the request.
The ruling could hamper law enforcement when there is a need
to gather information from a cellphone immediately because of an
ongoing criminal enterprise, said Robert Mintz, a former federal
prosecutor. "There could be circumstances when news of an arrest
can travel quickly and time could be of the essence," he said.
Justice Department spokeswoman Ellen Canale said the
government would ensure federal law enforcement agents complied
with the ruling.
The court was considering two separate cases pitting
evolving expectations of privacy against the interests of the
law enforcement community as the justices for the first time
weighed the ubiquitous role of cellphones in modern life.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found 60.7 percent of people
surveyed said police should not be allowed to search cellphones
without a warrant.
Cellphones, initially used purely to make calls, now contain
a wealth of personal information about the owner including
photographs, video and social media content. A 2013 Pew Research
Center report said 91 percent of adult Americans have a
cellphone, more than a half of them smartphones that can connect
to the Internet.
Concern about increasing government encroachment on personal
privacy, especially relating to electronic communications, has
surged in the past year after disclosures by former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about government
surveillance.
Hanni Fakhoury, an attorney at the Electronic Frontier
Foundation digital rights group, said the court's recognition of
the impact of new technology on privacy "will have important
implications for future legal challenges concerning the
government's use of technology," including NSA surveillance.
The defendants challenging their convictions, David Riley
and Brima Wurie, said evidence found on their phones should not
have been used at trial because the searches were conducted
without court-issued warrants.
The circumstances in the two cases, one from Massachusetts
and one from California, were different in terms of the scope of
the search and the type of cellphone used. Wurie had a basic
flip phone while Riley had a more sophisticated smartphone.
The court decided the two cases together, finding that both
searches were unconstitutional.
The legal question was whether the U.S. Constitution's
Fourth Amendment, barring unreasonable searches, requires police
following an arrest to get court approval before a cellphone can
be searched.
Riley was convicted of three charges relating to a 2009 San
Diego incident in which shots were fired at an occupied vehicle.
Prosecutors linked him to the crime in part based on a
photograph police found on his smartphone.
Police searched Wurie's cellphone without a warrant after
his 2007 arrest for suspected drug dealing. Officers used the
device, which was not a smartphone, to find a phone number that
took them to Wurie's house in Boston, where drugs, a gun and
cash were found.
The cases are Riley v. California, 13-132 and U.S. v. Wurie,
13-212.
