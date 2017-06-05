WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to hear a major case on privacy rights in the
digital age that will determine whether police officers need
warrants to access past cellphone location information kept by
wireless carriers.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal brought by a man who
was arrested in 2011 as part of an investigation into a string
of armed robberies at Radio Shack and T-Mobile stores in the
Detroit area over the preceding months. Police helped establish
that the man, Timothy Carpenter, was near the scene of the
crimes by securing cell site location information from his
cellphone carrier.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)