By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 22
The Supreme Court on Tuesday
sided with an Alaska moose hunter who asserted that the federal
government overstepped its authority in banning hovercraft on
National Park Service land in the northernmost U.S. state.
The court, in a unanimous decision, handed a victory to John
Sturgeon in his legal challenge to the U.S. government's power
to prevent him from traveling through a federal preserve on his
hovercraft to get to remote moose-hunting grounds.
The issues in the case touched upon the smoldering tensions
over federal control of public lands, particularly in the
western United States.
The ruling, by Chief Justice John Roberts, did not
definitively decide the case. Instead, it was sent back to a
lower court for further proceedings.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)