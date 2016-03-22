(Adds details from ruling, paragraphs 4, 10-11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 22 The Supreme Court on
Tuesday sided with an Alaska moose hunter who contended the
federal government overstepped its authority in banning
hovercraft on National Park Service land in the northernmost
U.S. state.
The court, in a unanimous decision written by Chief Justice
John Roberts, handed a narrow victory to John Sturgeon in his
legal challenge to the U.S. government's power to prevent him
from riding his hovercraft on a river through a federal preserve
to reach remote moose-hunting grounds.
People in some parts of the country, especially western
states, have complained about too much federal control of public
lands. The cause was embraced by protesters who in January took
over buildings at an Oregon federal wildlife refuge in a
six-week armed standoff with law enforcement authorities. The
last protesters surrendered on Feb. 11.
The Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling favoring
government, but did not decide the bigger question of whether
the government can regulate hovercraft use on a waterway within
park service property in Alaska. The answer to that question
could have had implications for other park service regulations,
including on oil and gas extraction.
Roberts wrote that "vital issues of state sovereignty on the
one hand, and federal authority, on the other" should first be
addressed by the lower courts.
Sturgeon was traveling on the Nation River in 2007 in the
Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve when park service rangers
detained him, saying he could not use his hovercraft. He argued
the regulation banning hovercraft in federal parks and preserves
has no force in Alaska because the river is owned by the state,
which allows hovercraft.
The state of Alaska supported Sturgeon, noting that Congress
in 1980 specifically limited park service jurisdiction over land
within a conservation area that is not federally owned.
The nationwide rule banning hovercraft, which travel on a
cushion of air, dates to 1996.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
ruled for the federal government in 2014.
In his opinion reversing that decision, Roberts said federal
law governing park service authority contains several
Alaska-specific provisions, reflecting "the simple truth that
Alaska is often the exception, not the rule."
Roberts recalled that in 1867 Secretary of State William
Seward negotiated to buy Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million,
observing that "despite the bargain price of two cents an acre"
the purchase was mocked as "Seward's Folly." That changed as
Alaska's natural resources, from gold and oil, emerged. Alaska
became a state in 1958.
The case is Sturgeon v. Frost, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-1209.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)