WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission may appeal the ruling by a U.S.
appeals court on Tuesday that struck down the agency's so-called
net neutrality rules, according to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.
"I am committed to maintaining our networks as engines for
economic growth, test beds for innovative services and products,
and channels for all forms of speech protected by the First
Amendment," Wheeler said in a statement.
"We will consider all available options, including those for
appeal, to ensure that these networks on which the Internet
depends continue to provide a free and open platform for
innovation and expression, and operate in the interest of all
Americans."
The FCC's 2011 open Internet rules require Internet
providers to treat all Web traffic equally and give consumers
equal access to all lawful content but were challenged by
Verizon Communications Inc as excessive.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit on Tuesday sided with Verizon and ruled that the FCC did
not have the legal authority to enact the 2011 regulations.