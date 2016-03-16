WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday nominated appellate court judge Merrick Garland, considered a moderate with a history of support from both parties, to the U.S. Supreme Court, defying threats by the Republican-led Senate to block any nominee he picks.

Obama selected Garland, 63, to fill the vacancy left by the Feb. 13 death of Antonin Scalia, who during his three-decade tenure became the court's most influential conservative voice. The nomination requires Senate confirmation.

