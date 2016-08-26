U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling blocking his plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation and give them work permits at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

WASHINGTON A selection of recent U.S. appeals court rulings in which Obama judicial appointees played a significant role:

VOTING RIGHTS

4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, July 29

A three-judge panel featuring two Obama appointees struck down North Carolina's voter identification law on a 3-0 vote, saying it had a discriminatory intent.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, April 19

The court ruled 2-1 in favor of a transgender student seeking to use a boys’ restroom, with two Obama appointees in the majority.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS/INTERNET

U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, June 14

On a 2-1 vote, with an Obama appointee in the majority, the court upheld the Federal Communication Commission's major “net neutrality” regulation.

GUN RIGHTS

2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Oct. 19, 2015

A panel featuring two Obama appointees and one judge appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton rejected challenges to gun regulations in New York and Connecticut passed in the aftermath of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

CLASS ACTION LITIGATION

6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, July 7, 2015

The court allowed employee class action lawsuit against Wal-Mart Stores Inc to move forward. An Obama appointee wrote the opinion, while a Republican appointee partially dissented. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

EMPLOYMENT/CLASS ACTION

9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, August 22

A three-judge panel featuring one Obama nominee in the majority ruled 2-1 in favor of the right of employers to bring class claims against employers in a case involving Ernst & Young.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Stuart Grudgings)