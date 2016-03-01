WASHINGTON, March 1 In a meeting with President
Barack Obama on Tuesday, Republican leaders from the U.S. Senate
said that they would not hold hearings to consider Obama's pick
for a Supreme Court vacancy, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid
told reporters.
"They were willing to meet with the president. It looks like
they could at least meet with the president's nominee, which
should be coming very quickly," Reid said after the Oval Office
meeting.
"But they were adamant. They said, 'No, we're not going to
do this at all,'" Reid said.
