WASHINGTON, March 1 In a meeting with President Barack Obama on Tuesday, Republican leaders from the U.S. Senate said that they would not hold hearings to consider Obama's pick for a Supreme Court vacancy, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid told reporters.

"They were willing to meet with the president. It looks like they could at least meet with the president's nominee, which should be coming very quickly," Reid said after the Oval Office meeting.

"But they were adamant. They said, 'No, we're not going to do this at all,'" Reid said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)