WASHINGTON Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval said on Thursday he did not want to be considered for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but said the notion was "beyond humbling."

"Earlier today, I notified the White House that I do not wish to be considered at this time for possible nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States," the Republican governor said in a statement.

"The notion of being considered for a seat on the highest court in the land is beyond humbling and I am incredibly grateful to have been mentioned," he added.

