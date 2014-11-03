By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday took no action on a closely watched case that challenges
a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law and could limit the
availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions
of Americans.
The legal fight concerns whether the subsidies vital to the
implantation of the 2010 Affordable Care Act should be available
in all 50 states or only in some. The case was brought by
conservative challengers to the law who were appealing a July
ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the
subsidies.
The high court could have announced on Monday whether or not
it would hear the case. The next chance for the court to
announce if it plans to take it up is Nov. 10.
The healthcare law, considered one of President Barack
Obama's signature achievements, set up health insurance
exchanges and tax-credit subsidies to help people afford
insurance premiums. The measure, intended to give Americans
greater access to affordable health insurance, was passed by
Congress despite unified opposition from Republicans.
In 2014, 8 million consumers signed up for healthcare
coverage via the exchanges. The plaintiffs say that, based on
the language in the law, the subsidies may only be paid in
states that have their own online health insurance exchanges. A
total of 36 states do not have exchanges of their own.
Five million people could be affected, analysts have
estimated, if the Obama administration loses the legal fight and
subsidies disappear from the federal marketplaces that have been
set up in states that did not create their own exchanges.
The case is King v. Burwell, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-114.
