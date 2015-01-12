By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to take up another broad challenge to President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The court rejected an appeal filed by the Association of
American Physicians and Surgeons and the Alliance for Natural
Health USA. The groups had challenged various aspects of the law
known as Obamacare including the so-called individual mandate
that requires people to obtain health insurance or pay a tax.
In March 2014, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of the Obama administration. In
2012, a district court judge also ruled against the challengers.
The 2010 healthcare law has been subjected to numerous legal
challenges, including a key 2012 case in which the Supreme Court
upheld the bulk of the law on a 5-4 vote.
The court is now hearing a separate challenge to a key part
of the law which, if successful, would deprive millions of
Americans of tax-credit subsidies to help them afford health
insurance.
Oral arguments in that challenge are scheduled for March 4.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)