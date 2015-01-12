WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up another broad challenge to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

The court rejected an appeal filed by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and the Alliance for Natural Health USA. The groups had challenged various aspects of the law known as Obamacare including the so-called individual mandate that requires people to obtain health insurance or pay a tax.

In March 2014, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of the Obama administration. In 2012, a district court judge also ruled against the challengers.

The 2010 healthcare law has been subjected to numerous legal challenges, including a key 2012 case in which the Supreme Court upheld the bulk of the law on a 5-4 vote.

The court is now hearing a separate challenge to a key part of the law which, if successful, would deprive millions of Americans of tax-credit subsidies to help them afford health insurance.

Oral arguments in that challenge are scheduled for March 4. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)