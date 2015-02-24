(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Three years ago, Supreme
Court Chief Justice John Roberts cast the tie-breaking vote in a
ruling that saved President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
reform. As the high court prepares to weigh another challenge
that could shatter Obamacare, a review of Roberts' recent votes
and opinions suggest he could again sway the case the
government's way.
The conservative challengers in the case aim to persuade
Roberts and the other eight justices that the federal government
has overreached by providing tax subsidies to millions of people
in 34 states that didn't create their own insurance exchanges.
Their argument will revolve around wording in the 2010 law
that insurance would be provided through exchanges "established
by the state," which they argue rules out a federal role.
But in several key cases in recent years Roberts has voted
in ways that could favor the government's arguments. He has
raised concerns about upsetting the balance between federal and
state law, particularly when there is ambiguity in a law's
wording. He has also recognized the need to consider the overall
context of a law, not just an isolated phrase.
The government says the Obamacare law, read as a whole,
shows the subsidies were intended to be available nationwide.
Oral arguments are set for March 4, with the ruling expected
by the end of June. If the challengers win, millions of people
in states that do not have their own exchanges would lose the
subsidies, dealing a potentially crippling blow to Obamacare.
Appointed by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005,
former corporate lawyer Roberts joined the court's liberal wing
in the 2012 case, which ruled Obamacare was constitutional.
Roberts may be the most likely of the five conservative
justices to side with the four liberals on the court, but
Anthony Kennedy, often the swing vote in close cases, could also
be in play for the government. It is, however, difficult to
predict how any individual justice will vote, particularly
before hearing his or her questions at oral arguments.
Although the recent cases testing the interpretation of
statutes are on a range of subjects, they give an insight into
the legal methodology that Roberts uses.
STATE RIGHTS
Last year, Roberts wrote an opinion in a criminal case in
which he cited states' rights in relation to Congress' power to
implement treaties the U.S. government has signed. Lawyers for a
Pennsylvania woman accused of trying to poison her husband's
lover said Congress had overstepped in interpreting a treaty to
cover crimes involving household chemicals.
In throwing out the woman's federal conviction under a
chemical weapons law, Roberts signaled his concerns about
infringing on the rights of the states, which usually play the
lead role in prosecuting such crimes. If there is ambiguity in a
statute, he wrote, the court should attempt to interpret the law
in a way that does not harm the states.
The government has cited that case in support of its
Obamacare defense, arguing that a ruling against the law would
similarly have an unintended negative impact on states. The
healthcare law does not explicitly say that subsidies would be
denied to people in states that did not set up exchanges.
Jonathan Adler, a professor at Case Western Reserve
University School of Law and one of the architects of the
challengers' legal theory, conceded in an interview that the
states' rights question could appeal to Roberts and Kennedy.
"I think that's a serious argument," he said.
The government is also highlighting a case from 2014. Then,
Roberts was in the majority in partially upholding the Obama
administration's first regulations to address climate change.
Roberts signed on to conservative colleague Antonin Scalia's
majority opinion, which stressed the notion that interpretation
of statutory language concerns not just the specific phrase at
issue but also the broader context. Along with Kennedy, Roberts
has voted most often since 2005 to support a government agency's
interpretation of the law, according to a 2014 survey by Jack
Beermann, a professor at Boston University School of Law.
Roberts has not always deferred to the government, even if
warned of major consequences. In January, he rejected the
government's interpretation of a whistleblower law despite what
he conceded were genuine security concerns about the disclosure
of sensitive information. He threw the ball back to the
Republican-controlled Congress, as he could do with Obamacare.
"Those concerns are legitimate. But they are concerns that
must be addressed by Congress or the president, rather than by
this court," Roberts wrote.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Stuart Grudgings)