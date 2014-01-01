(Adds statement from U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 31 Roman Catholic
Church-affiliated organizations on Tuesday asked the U.S.
Supreme Court to block implementation of a part of the Obamacare
healthcare law that requires employers to provide insurance
policies that cover contraception.
Catholic University of America and non-profits in Michigan
and Tennessee were among those filing three separate
applications asking the court to exempt them temporarily from
the so-called contraception mandate while litigation continues.
The mandate, which is due to take effect for the organizations
on Jan. 1, is already in place for many women who have private
health insurance.
The court did not immediately respond to the applications.
There is no set time by which the court is required to act.
The organizations, represented by the Jones Day law firm in
the three applications, also said the court could take a bigger
step and decide to hear the merits of their claims.
One of the applications is pending before Chief Justice John
Roberts while two are before Justice Elena Kagan. The justices
are assigned responsibility for emergency applications from
different regions of the country. Roberts and Kagan can ask for
a response from the government, deny the application outright,
or refer the issue to the entire court.
The organizations accuse the federal government of forcing
them to support contraception and sterilization in violation of
their religious beliefs or face steep fines.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
urged President Barack Obama to grant a temporary exemption from
the contraception mandate while the Supreme Court is considering
the issue.
In the letter to Obama, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of
Louisville, Kentucky, who is president of the U.S. Conference of
Catholic Bishops, cited other instances in which the Obama
administration has shown flexibility on the Affordable Care Act,
such as delaying a requirement for employers provide health
coverage to their workers.
"I urge you, therefore, to consider offering temporary
relief from this mandate, as you have for so many other
individuals and groups facing other requirements under the ACA,"
Kurtz said.
The 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, requires
employers to provide health insurance policies that cover
preventive services for women, including contraception and
sterilization.
The act makes an exception for religious institutions such
as houses of worship that mainly serve and employ members of
their own faith, but not schools, hospitals and charitable
organizations that employ people of all faiths.
As a compromise, the administration agreed to an
accommodation for non-profits affiliated with religious entities
that was finalized in July.
Under the accommodation, eligible non-profits have to
provide a "self certification" - described by one lower court
judge as a "permission slip" - that authorizes the insurance
companies to provide the coverage. The challengers say that step
alone is enough to violate their religious rights.
In separate cases, the Supreme Court already has agreed to
hear oral arguments on whether for-profit corporations have the
basis to object to the contraception mandate on religious
grounds. The court is due to hear the arguments in March and
decide the two consolidated cases by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Caren
Bohan and Terry Baynes; Editing by Howard Goller, Steve Orlofsky
and Bill Trott)