By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Jan 15 A judge on Wednesday upheld
subsidies at the heart of President Barack Obama's healthcare
overhaul, rejecting one of the main legal challenges to the
policy by conservatives opposed to an expansion of the federal
government.
A ruling in favor of a lawsuit brought by individuals and
businesses in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, West Virginia
and Virginia would have crippled the implementation of the law
by making health insurance unaffordable for many people.
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in
Washington D.C. wrote that Congress clearly intended to make the
subsidies available nationwide under the 2010 Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act.
"There is evidence throughout the statute of Congress's
desire to ensure broad access to affordable health coverage,"
the judge wrote.
In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a requirement of the
law, commonly called Obamacare, that most Americans buy health
insurance or pay a tax penalty.
The subsidies, in the form of tax credits, are available to
people with annual incomes of up to 400 percent of the federal
poverty level, or $94,200 for a family of four.
The lawsuit by conservative legal groups asserted that the
wording of the 2010 law allowed subsidies to help people obtain
insurance only in exchanges established by states, not those set
up by the federal government.
Michael Carvin, a lawyer for those who brought the suit,
filed a notice that he would appeal the ruling.
"This decision guts the choice made by a majority of the
states to stay out of the exchange program," Sam Kazman, another
lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.
The law aims to provide health coverage to millions of
uninsured or under-insured Americans by offering private
insurance at federally subsidized rates through new online
health insurance marketplaces in all 50 states and in
Washington, D.C.
Only 14 states opted to create and operate their own
exchanges, leaving the Obama administration to operate a federal
marketplace for the remaining 36 states that can be accessed
through the HealthCare.gov website.
A spokeswoman for the Justice Department, which is defending
the law, said officials were pleased with the decision.
Ron Pollack, executive director of Families USA, a nonprofit
group that supports Obamacare, said the ruling was vital to the
health insurance overhaul.
"This (case) had been the most significant existential
threat to the Affordable Care Act," he said.
The law is considered Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement. His administration's flawed rollout of the
HealthCare.gov website in October drew sharp criticism from both
opponents and supporters of the law.
Republican lawmakers and conservatives strongly opposed the
law, saying it represented an overreach by the federal
government.
The case is Halbig v. Sebelius, U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, No. 1:13-cv-623.
