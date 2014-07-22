(Adds analysis, political and insurance industry reaction)
By David Morgan and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 22 Two U.S. judicial panels on
Tuesday injected new uncertainty into the future of President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, with conflicting rulings over
whether the federal government can subsidize health insurance
for millions of Americans.
The appeals court rulings, handed down by three-judge panels
in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, augured a possible
rematch before the U.S. Supreme Court, which in June 2012
narrowly upheld the Democratic president's 2010 healthcare
overhaul.
The twin rulings fell in line with partisan disagreements
over healthcare reform, with two judges appointed by Republican
presidents deciding against the administration in the District
of Columbia and three judges appointed by Democrats ruling in
favor in Virginia.
The rulings also reignited the debate over Obamacare on
Capitol Hill and on the campaign trail to November congressional
elections. Republican opponents of the law welcomed the D.C.
decision as a further step toward dismantling Obama's signature
domestic policy.
The cases deal with the government's ability to offer
premium tax credits to people who purchase private coverage
through the federal insurance marketplace that serves the
majority of the 8 million consumers who signed up for 2014.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision that the language in the
Affordable Care Act dealing with subsidies shows they should
only be provided to consumers who purchase benefits on exchanges
run by individual states.
Most states including Florida and Texas, which have some of
the largest uninsured populations, opted to leave the task of
operating a marketplace to the federal government.
But plaintiffs in the D.C. Circuit case, known as Halbig v.
Burwell, claimed that Congress did not intend to provide
subsidies through federally operated marketplaces. The
plaintiffs were identified as a group of individuals and
employers from states that did not establish their own
marketplaces.
NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT
The D.C. Circuit judges suspended their ruling pending an
appeal by the administration. Administration officials said they
would appeal to the full circuit court, a process that could
take up to six months, and stressed the ruling would have no
impact on consumers receiving monthly subsidies now.
Hours later, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in Virginia ruled unanimously to uphold the
same provision in the case of King v. Burwell, saying the
wording of the law was too ambiguous to restrict the
availability of federal funds.
The appearance of a split between separate circuit courts
over the question of Obamacare subsidies could increase the
chance of Supreme Court intervention. But legal experts and some
Republicans on Capitol Hill said the full D.C. Circuit court,
dominated by appointees of Democratic presidents, was likely to
overturn its panel's ruling or at least revisit it.
The Supreme Court upheld the Obamacare law on constitutional
grounds in 2012 but allowed states to opt out of a major
provision involving Medicaid coverage. Last month, the high
court's conservative majority ruled again on the law, saying
closely held for-profit corporations could object to Obamacare's
contraception provision on religious grounds.
"Today's ruling is also further proof that President Obama's
healthcare law is completely unworkable. It cannot be fixed,"
House Speaker John Boehner said in a statement.
Obamacare advocates welcomed the Virginia ruling, which
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said "affirms the intent of
the Affordable Care Act: to make quality, affordable health
insurance available to every American in every state."
Outside the political sphere, stock market reaction to the
rulings was muted for health insurers like WellPoint Inc
and Aetna Inc, which sell plans on many Obamacare
exchanges. Industry officials predicted that a final decision
would take "months or longer" to sort out, with no immediate
impact expected on their business.
"In the meantime, health plans remain focused on ensuring
stability, affordability and accessibility for consumers," said
Brendan Buck, spokesman for America's Health Insurance Plans, a
main lobbying and trade group.
FIVE MILLION
Analysts estimate that as many as five million people could
be affected if subsidies disappear from the federal marketplace,
which serves 36 states through the website HealthCare.gov.
Subsidies are available to people with annual incomes of up to
400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $94,200 for a
family of four.
"This has got probably more rounds of appeals and so forth,
so nothing is going to really happen right now," said John
Holahan of the nonpartisan Urban Institute.
"Some states may jump into action to set up their own
exchanges to qualify as state-based exchanges," Holahan added.
"Others won't, in which case there will be a large number of
uninsured that will remain and possibly grow."
The two-judge majority in the D.C. Circuit case, judges
Thomas Griffith and Arthur Randolph, wrote: "The fact is that
the legislative record provides little indication one way or the
other of congressional intent, but the statutory text does. (It)
plainly makes subsidies available only on exchanges established
by states. And in the absence of any contrary indications, that
text is conclusive evidence of Congress's intent."
The D.C. panel's dissenting judge Harry Edwards, appointed
by Democratic president Jimmy Carter, wrote the majority's
judgment defied the will of Congress and ignored the authority
Congress vested in agencies to interpret and enforce the
healthcare law.
The Virginia appeals court, while siding with the
administration, was lukewarm in its support, saying: "The court
is of the opinion that the defendants have the stronger
position, although only slightly."
