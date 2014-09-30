(Adds Justice Department plans to appeal, paragraph 4)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A federal judge in Oklahoma
ruled on Tuesday that tax subsidies vital to the implementation
of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law are
unlawful, giving a boost to opponents of the measure known as
Obamacare.
U.S. District Judge Ronald White found that the Internal
Revenue Service rule that the Obama administration issued to set
up tax-credit subsidies to help people afford insurance premiums
under Obamacare was "an invalid implementation" of the law based
on his interpretation of it.
White, who was appointed by Republican President George W.
Bush, put his ruling on hold pending an appeal.
A U.S. Justice Department spokesman said the Obama
administration will appeal the decision.
The issue of whether the subsidies are legal is being fought
in several courts across the country and could end up being
decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The outcome of the legal
challenge will determine whether the subsidies will be available
in all 50 states or only in some.
The 2010 Obamacare law, officially known as the Affordable
Care Act, was the most sweeping overhaul of the U.S. healthcare
system in decades and was intended to increase the number of
Americans with health insurance. It set up health insurance
exchanges and tax-credit subsidies to help people buy insurance
coverage.
Five million people could be affected, analysts have
estimated, if the administration loses in court and the
subsidies disappear from the federal marketplaces that have been
set up in states that did not create their own exchanges.
The Oklahoma case was brought by Attorney General Scott
Pruitt, a Republican, who said in a statement that Tuesday's
ruling "is a consequential victory for the rule of law." Other
cases have been brought by conservative lawyers representing
individuals and business owners.
So far, two federal appeals courts have issued rulings on
the issue. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond,
Virginia backed the Obama administration in July.
On the same day, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of
people challenging the law. That decision was thrown out on
Sept. 4 when the court agreed to rehear the case. The appeals
court will hear a new round of oral arguments on Dec. 17.
A federal judge in Indiana is also considering the issue in
a lawsuit filed by state officials.
