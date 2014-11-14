By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 In a win for the Obama
administration on insurance coverage for contraception under
Obamacare, a U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that Catholic
non-profit groups' religious rights were not violated by a
compromise already achieved on the volatile issue.
Catholic groups had sued over the compromise, saying they
should not have to pay for or facilitate access to contraception
or abortion, but a judge wrote in the ruling that under the
compromise, "the regulations do not compel them to do that."
Handed down by a three-judge panel of the District of
Columbia Circuit, the unanimous decision is the third by an
appeals court to rule in favor of the government. The issue
could yet be decided by the Supreme Court.
The court ruled that the compromise on contraception
coverage, issued in 2013 and amended in August, did not impose a
substantial burden on the plaintiffs' religious beliefs, which
would be a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Judge Nina Pillard wrote in the decision that the compromise
helps the plaintiffs wash "their hands of any involvement in
providing insurance for contraceptive services."
The compromise allows the groups to avoid paying for the
coverage required under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often
known as Obamacare. Groups can certify they are opting out,
which then forces insurers to pick up the tab.
The Catholic groups that sued, Priests for Life and the
Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington, argued the
certification process still essentially forces the groups to
authorize the coverage for its employees, even if they are not
technically paying for it. Religious institutions are exempt
from the contraception coverage requirement.
The ruling comes five months after the U.S. Supreme Court
ruled that closely-held companies could, on religious grounds,
seek exemptions from the contraception provision. Days later, in
a case similar to the Washington dispute, the Supreme Court
allowed a college in Illinois a temporary exemption while
litigation continues.
