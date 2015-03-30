(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a new challenge to President Barack
Obama's healthcare law that took aim at a bureaucratic board
labeled by some Republicans as a "death panel" because it was
designed to cut Medicare costs.
The high court left intact a ruling by the San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that threw out
the lawsuit.
The court's action in an unsigned order was a victory for
Obama administration, which has faced a barrage of legal
challenges to the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called
Obamacare. The court is currently weighing a separate case
challenging health insurance subsidies that are key to
Obamacare's implementation. A ruling is due by the end of June.
In the case that the justices rejected on Monday,
Arizona-based business owner Nick Coons and Dr. Eric Novack, an
orthopedic surgeon, sued in 2011 in litigation backed by a
conservative legal group.
Among other things, they challenged the Independent Payment
Advisory Board, or IPAB, a 15-member government panel dubbed by
some Republicans as a "death panel" because of its intended role
in trimming costs within Medicare, the government healthcare
program for the elderly and disabled.
Lower courts threw out the lawsuit. In its August 2014
ruling, the appeals court said that the plaintiffs had not shown
they had suffered any harm that they could sue over.
On the IPAB claim, the court noted that under the terms of
the healthcare law, the board acts only if Medicare spending
increases at a certain level. The earliest it could ever take
any action that could potentially reduce Novack's Medicare
reimbursements would be in 2019.
The plaintiffs, represented by the Phoenix, Arizona-based
conservative Goldwater Institute, also challenged a provision of
the law, known as the individual mandate, that requires
Americans to obtain health insurance. Those claims were also
rejected.
The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the
individual mandate in 2012.
The case on which the court acted on is Coons v. Lew, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 14-525.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)