July 31 The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to
review a case about whether the federal government can subsidize
health insurance for millions of Americans, a party involved in
the lawsuit said on Thursday.
The petition requests the U.S. high court decide the issue
after two lower U.S. court rulings created uncertainties last
week regarding the legitimacy of subsidies for individuals
enrolled on federally run exchanges under the Affordable Care
Act, or Obamacare.
The Competitive Enterprise Institute, which is coordinating
and funding the cases, filed the petition, according to the
not-for-profit's website. (bit.ly/1tA8r5x)
The twin appeals court rulings, handed down by three-judge
panels in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, fell in line
with partisan disagreements over healthcare reform. Two judges
appointed by Republican presidents decided against the
administration in the District of Columbia and three judges
appointed by Democrats ruled in favor in Virginia.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision that the language in the
Affordable Care Act dealing with subsidies shows they should
only be provided to consumers who purchase benefits on exchanges
run by individual states.
However, plaintiffs in the D.C. Circuit case, known as
Halbig v. Burwell, claimed that Congress did not intend to
provide subsidies through federally operated marketplaces.
While the Supreme Court has broad discretion over which
cases to take, a split among lower courts can be a big factor in
its deciding whether to hear an appeal.
The Supreme Court upheld the Obamacare law on constitutional
grounds in 2012 but allowed states to opt out of a major
provision involving Medicaid coverage.
Analysts estimate that as many as 5 million people could be
affected if subsidies disappear from the federal marketplace,
which serves 36 states through the website HealthCare.gov.
