WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to revive a human rights lawsuit against
Occidental Petroleum Corp and a security contractor that
had accused them of complicity in a deadly 1998 bombing by
Colombia's military of a village in the South American country.
The court left intact a November 2014 ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals stating that victims' families could
not pursue claims against Occidental and Florida-based AirScan
Inc under two U.S. human rights laws, the Alien Tort Statute and
Torture Victims Protection Act.
