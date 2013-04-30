WASHINGTON, April 30 Retired U.S. Supreme Court
Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has voiced some regret about the
court's intervention in the hotly contested 2000 presidential
election that went to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al
Gore.
O'Connor, 83, told the Chicago Tribune's editorial board
that the high court "probably added to the problem" by taking up
the case over a disputed Florida recount, which the high court
in Florida had allowed to go ahead at Gore's request.
The U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling, with O'Connor in the
majority, ended the recount and led to Bush's election victory.
O'Connor, appointed to the court by Republican President Ronald
Reagan in 1981, retired in 2006.
In the remarks on Friday, she told the paper that although
election authorities in Florida "kind of messed it up," paving
the way for the Bush campaign to ask the Supreme Court to
intervene, the justices' role in deciding the election "gave the
court a less-than-perfect" reputation."
