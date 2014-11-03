By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. Supreme Court justices
raised doubts on Monday about an appeals court ruling that
revived securities class-action claims against Omnicare Inc over
whether the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the
elderly misled investors prior to a public stock offering.
The legal question before the court is whether, under
section 11 of the Securities Act, the plaintiffs need only to
show that a statement expressing an opinion turned out to be
untrue or whether they also need to show the company had reason
to believe it was false.
Judging from questions posed during an hour of oral
arguments, the most likely outcome is that the nine justices
will throw out the appeals court decision.
But it is not clear whether they might allow the plaintiffs
who say the company made untrue statements before the $765
million public offering in December 2005 to have a second chance
to pursue their claims.
Plaintiffs who subscribed to the offering sued after
whistleblower lawsuits claimed the company had paid kickbacks to
nursing homes and received kickbacks from drug companies.
Several justices appeared to agree that the May 2013 ruling
by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would
need to be thrown out. But they seemed to differ over what
standard the courts should adopt in weighing such claims. The
appeals court said the plaintiffs had to claim only that the
statement was objectively untrue.
Justice Samuel Alito said that the high court should "at a
minimum" send the case back to the lower court even if it falls
short of giving Omnicare a full victory. Justice Stephen
Breyer said the appeals court ruling was wrong on two counts.
The U.S. government, which filed a friend-of-the-court
brief, also urged the court to send the case back to lower
courts.
Omnicare paid just under $150 million to settle the
whistleblower claims. The subsequent securities lawsuit filed by
several pension funds focused on statements the company had made
saying it was in compliance with the law.
A federal judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky
dismissed the plaintiffs' lawsuit in February 2012, saying they
had failed to allege that Omnicare had knowingly made an untrue
statement.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
backed Omnicare, saying the appeals court ruling makes it too
easy for investors to bring securities class-action claims.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Omnicare v. Laborers District Council, U.S.
Supreme Court, 13-435.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)