WASHINGTON Nov 13 A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than 2015.

In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ; and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd .

Teva had asked Chief Justice John Roberts to stay the ruling while Teva prepares to file a petition seeking the high court's review. The court announced on Wednesday that Roberts rejected the request and did not provide further explanation.