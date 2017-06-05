By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled that church-affiliated hospital systems do not have
to comply with a federal law governing employee pensions,
overturning lower court decisions that could have cost the
hospitals billions of dollars.
The court ruled 8-0 that church-affiliated organizations are
exempt from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a 1974
law that forces private employers to follow rules aimed at
protecting pension plan participants.
The ruling was a victory for New Jersey-based Saint Peter's
Healthcare System, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care Network
and California-based Dignity Health, which had faced separate
employee lawsuits accusing them of wrongly claiming a religious
exemption under ERISA.
Federal agencies had long interpreted the law as exempting
not just church plans but also those of church-affiliated
organizations.
The employees challenged that view, in effect accusing the
hospital systems of being big businesses posing as church
organizations in order to avoid minimum funding and reporting
requirements under ERISA.
The three hospital systems maintained that their religious
affiliation made them exempt from ERISA. St. Peters is
affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. Dignity operates both
Catholic and non-Catholic hospitals. Advocate is affiliated with
the United Church of Christ and the Evangelical Lutheran Church
in America.
Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan said the law's
religious exemption applies to plans whether they were
established by churches themselves or organizations affiliated
with the churches.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed with the ruling based on the
text of the law. But, in a separate opinion, she wrote that she
was "troubled" with the outcome, noting that some
church-affiliated organizations operate for-profit subsidiaries,
earn billions of dollars in revenues and compete with companies
that must comply with ERISA.
Sotomayor suggested that the U.S. Congress take action,
adding that "scores of employees - who work for organizations
that look and operate much like secular businesses - potentially
might be denied ERISA's protections."
The ruling is the latest in which the justices endorsed the
idea that certain businesses deserve wider latitude because of
religious considerations. In 2014, the justices sided with Hobby
Lobby, a retailer owned by conservative Christians, that
objected to a federal requirement that it pay for insurance
coverage for women's birth control, saying that violated a U.S.
law protecting religious freedom.
Three separate regional federal appeals courts had ruled
against Saint Peter's, Advocate and Dignity in separate cases,
refusing to dismiss employees' lawsuits against them.
Hundreds of hospitals and hospital systems have claimed the
exemption since 1980, when Congress amended ERISA to extend what
is known as the "church plan" exemption, originally only for
churches, more broadly to certain religiously affiliated
entities.
The plaintiffs were seeking retroactive penalties for past
violations of ERISA, which the hospitals said could add up to
hundreds of millions or billions of dollars.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, who joined the court after the
arguments were presented in the case, did not participate in
Monday's decision.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)