WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Supreme Court said on
Monday it would leave intact a $142 million jury verdict against
Pfizer Inc over its marketing of the epilepsy drug
Neurontin.
A jury in Massachusetts found in 2010 that Kaiser Foundation
Health Plan Inc, one of the nation's largest health
maintenance organizations, and affiliates were damaged because
they ended up paying out for prescriptions relating to
conditions the drug did not effectively treat due to Pfizer's
marketing for off-label uses.
The Supreme Court's refusal to hear Pfizer's appeal means
claims brought against Pfizer by insurer Aetna Inc and
Harden Manufacturing Corp can also go forward.