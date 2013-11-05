By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 A majority of U.S. Supreme
Court justices on Tuesday signaled concern that the federal
government may have wrongly used a chemical weapons law to
prosecute a Pennsylvania microbiologist convicted of trying to
poison her husband's lover.
Seemingly taken from the storyline of a television police
drama, the tale, in fact, raises a core question about the power
of Congress to enact laws implementing international treaties
the U.S. government has signed. The justices appeared divided on
this point.
Carol Anne Bond admitted to trying to poison her former
friend, Myrlinda Haynes, with toxic chemicals she took from
work. Bond sprinkled lethal compounds on Haynes' mailbox, car
door handles and house doorknob between November 2006 and June
2007.
Bond was prosecuted by the federal government under a 1998
U.S. law banning the use of chemical weapons other than for a
"peaceful purpose." Suspects in local crimes are usually
prosecuted under state criminal laws.
During a one-hour oral argument, a majority of the nine
justices appeared skeptical of the government's decision to
prosecute Bond. Questions raised by Justice Stephen Breyer, one
of the liberals on the court, related to some of the same
concerns voiced by the court's conservatives, including regular
swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy. The most likely outcome
would be a narrow ruling that throws out Bond's conviction while
leaving the law intact.
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, representing the Obama
administration, told the court it was "unimaginable" that
Congress would enact a law that would give the federal
government police powers normally reserved for the states.
"It also seems unimaginable you would bring this
prosecution," Kennedy said, in a comment reflecting hostility by
some on the court to the administration's stance.
Bond was sentenced to six years in prison after entering a
guilty plea that gave her a right to appeal. The poison burned
Haynes' thumb but she was otherwise unharmed.
A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is Bond v.
United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-158.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; editing by Howard Goller and Jackie Frank)