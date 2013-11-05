WASHINGTON Nov 5 A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled concern that the federal government may have wrongly used a chemical weapons law to prosecute a Pennsylvania microbiologist convicted of trying to poison her husband's lover.

Seemingly taken from the storyline of a television police drama, the tale, in fact, raises a core question about the power of Congress to enact laws implementing international treaties the U.S. government has signed. The justices appeared divided on this point.

Carol Anne Bond admitted to trying to poison her former friend, Myrlinda Haynes, with toxic chemicals she took from work. Bond sprinkled lethal compounds on Haynes' mailbox, car door handles and house doorknob between November 2006 and June 2007.

Bond was prosecuted by the federal government under a 1998 U.S. law banning the use of chemical weapons other than for a "peaceful purpose." Suspects in local crimes are usually prosecuted under state criminal laws.

During a one-hour oral argument, a majority of the nine justices appeared skeptical of the government's decision to prosecute Bond. Questions raised by Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the liberals on the court, related to some of the same concerns voiced by the court's conservatives, including regular swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy. The most likely outcome would be a narrow ruling that throws out Bond's conviction while leaving the law intact.

Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, representing the Obama administration, told the court it was "unimaginable" that Congress would enact a law that would give the federal government police powers normally reserved for the states.

"It also seems unimaginable you would bring this prosecution," Kennedy said, in a comment reflecting hostility by some on the court to the administration's stance.

Bond was sentenced to six years in prison after entering a guilty plea that gave her a right to appeal. The poison burned Haynes' thumb but she was otherwise unharmed.

A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is Bond v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-158. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Howard Goller and Jackie Frank)