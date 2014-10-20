By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
Oct 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to decide whether hotel operators have grounds to
challenge a Los Angeles city ordinance that allows police to
view guest registries, a power that local officials say helps
them investigate crimes including prostitution.
The City of Los Angeles asked the Supreme Court to intervene
after an appeals court said the ordinance violated the U.S.
Constitution's Fourth Amendment, which protects against unlawful
searches and seizures.
The ordinance requires hotel and motel operators to collect
a detailed list of information on each guest, including name and
address, car model, license plate number and method of payment.
The records are available for inspection by the police
department at any time, without a warrant.
Lawyers for the city said its ordnance, and dozens of others
like it around the United States, are vital tools for law
enforcement when investigating such issues as prostitution,
gambling and even suspected militant activity.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
struck down the ordnance in a December 2013 ruling. The
ordinance was challenges by various motel owners in Los Angeles.
A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is City of
Los Angeles v. Patel, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1175.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)