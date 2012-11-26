* Law made audio recordings of police in public illegal
* ACLU won First Amendment challenge in lower court
By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 The U.S. Supreme Court
refused on Monday to revive a controversial Illinois law that
prohibited audio recordings of police officers acting in public
places, a ban that critics said violated the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
Without comment, the court on Monday let stand a May 8
ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that
blocked enforcement of the law, which had made it a felony to
record audio of conversations unless all parties consented.
In a 2-1 ruling, the 7th Circuit called the law "the
broadest of its kind," and said it likely violated the free
speech and free press guarantees in the First Amendment.
The office of Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez,
who had defended the law, said "we respect and accept the
court's decision in this matter and we are continuing to review
all legal options as the case proceeds in U.S. district court."
The law had been challenged by the American Civil Liberties
Union of Illinois, which was pursuing a Chicago-area "police
accountability program" and sought to preempt the government
from interfering with its recording of police officers.
Writing for the 7th Circuit majority, Judge Diane Sykes said
Alvarez staked out an "extreme position" in arguing that openly
recording what police say on the job on streets, sidewalks,
plazas and parks deserved no First Amendment protection.
Judge Richard Posner dissented, saying the ruling "casts a
shadow" over electronic privacy statutes nationwide that require
consent of at least one party to record many conversations.
"Privacy is a social value. And so, of course, is public
safety," he wrote. "The constitutional right that the majority
creates is likely to impair the ability of police both to
extract information relevant to police duties and to communicate
effectively with persons whom they speak with in the line of
duty."
In her appeal to the Supreme Court, Alvarez said the 7th
Circuit wrongly created a new First Amendment right that could
impair all eavesdropping statutes and the ability of governments
to conduct surveillance.
The case is Alvarez v. Connell et al, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 12-318.
