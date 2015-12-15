(Adds details on case)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 15 A U.S. appeals court said on
Tuesday Obama administration regulations limiting emissions of
mercury and other toxic pollutants can remain in effect while
the government revises the rules in response to a recent Supreme
Court ruling.
In a brief order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit said the regulations could remain in place
while the government responds to the high court's June ruling
that said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should
have considered the compliance costs.
The high court voted 5-4 in June, with its five conservative
justices in the majority ruling against the EPA. The justices
left it up to the appeals court to decide whether the rule had
to be thrown out altogether while the agency revised it.
The appeals court order on Tuesday noted the government has
said it is on track to issue its finding on compliance costs by
April 15, 2016.
According to the EPA, the rule, which went into effect in
April, applies to about 1,400 electricity-generating units at
600 power plants. Many are already in compliance, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said.
The 2012 mercury regulation, which covered oil-fired plants
as well as coal-burning ones, was challenged by Michigan and
other states in addition to various industry groups, including
the National Mining Association.
