By Lawrence Hurley and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 24 In a win for the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court on Monday
agreed to consider the legality of a controversial Obama
administration effort to regulate air pollution that crosses
state lines.
At the request of the administration, the American Lung
Association and environmental groups, the justices will revisit
an appeals court ruling that invalidated the Cross-State Air
Pollution rule, which the EPA implemented to enforce a provision
of the Clean Air Act.
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's next
term, which starts in October and ends in June 2014.
The rule sets limits on nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide
from coal-fired power plants in 28 upwind states in the eastern
part of the country. Various power companies and 16 states
successfully challenged the law in the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit.
The appeals court ruled 2-1 in August that the EPA had
exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act by requiring
states to curb air pollution to a greater extent than the
statute requires.
Share prices for U.S. coal companies, which rose in August
when the D.C. Circuit Court ruled, fell on Monday, in some cases
reaching multi-year lows.
The appeals court also said the EPA acted prematurely by
failing to tell states what emissions reductions they had to
achieve to meet their obligations under the statute before going
ahead with its own federal plan.
The appeals court ordered that a rule issued during
President George W. Bush's administration, which the appeals
court ruled in 2008 was insufficient, should remain in effect
until the EPA comes up with a revised regulation.
Monday's decision was a boost for the EPA, whose rules tend
to face automatic legal challenges in the D.C. Circuit Court.
The high court tends to avoid weighing in on highly
technical cases involving the federal Clean Air Act, said John
Walke, senior attorney and clean air director for Natural
Resources Defense Council.
"The decision vaults the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule into
the top five Clean Air Act cases heard by the Supreme Court,"
Walke said.
DEFERENCE TO AGENCY RULES
A central issue in the case will be the lower court's
deference to agency rules and the agency's scientific expertise,
legal experts said.
"The Supreme Court has said time and again that agencies and
Congress that have chosen to implement such complex rules should
be granted deference by courts," said Sean Donahue, a lawyer who
represents environmental groups in the case.
Industry groups expect the high court to uphold or even
extend the lower court's decision to vacate the rule.
"Under the guise of the Clean Air Act, the EPA has issued a
string of regulations that have pushed the envelope of legal
authority. National guidance could be helpful," said Scott
Segal, director of the Electric Reliability Coordinating
Council, a coalition of energy companies.
If the court sides with the EPA, however, it could aid in
making other future complex agency rules, such as greenhouse gas
regulations for power plants which the White House is expected
to push forward in a speech by Obama on Tuesday.
"That Supreme Court decision will reinforce its message to
the D.C. Circuit of the legal requirement that it respect and
defer to EPA's scientific expertise in Clean Air Act
standards-setting, which likewise comes into play with the
carbon pollution standards," said Howard Learner, executive
director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Peabody Energy Corp,
the largest U.S. coal producer by tonnage, closed down 7.2
percent and Arch Coal Inc, the No. 2 producer, ended the
day down 6.6 percent.
The two consolidated cases the court agreed to hear are
American Lung Association v. EME Homer City Generation, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-1183; and EPA v. EME Homer City
Generation, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 1182.
(Editing by Ros Krasny, Howard Goller, Will Dunham and Mohammad
Zargham)