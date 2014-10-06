By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Supreme Court on Monday
rejected an industry challenge to U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency regulations issued by Republican former President George
W. Bush's administration that set standards for ozone pollution.
By declining to hear the case, the court left in place the
so-called primary air quality standards designed to protect
public health, which Democratic President Barack Obama's
administration defended.
Those rules, which set air quality standards that U.S.
states and the federal government must implement through
regulations, had been challenged by the Utility Air Regulatory
Group, which represents electricity-generating companies.
In July 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit upheld the primary standards but sent secondary
standards that are required to protect vegetation, crops and
animals back to the EPA for revision.
Ozone pollution forms when air pollutants react with
sunlight and has been linked to health problems including
decreased lung function.
The 2008 rule was challenged by states, industry groups and
environmental groups, with some saying it was too strict and
others that it was too lenient. The EPA was on the verge of
issuing a new rule to supplant the Bush-era regulations in
September 2011 but the Obama White House rejected the proposal.
The case is Utility Air Regulatory Group v. U.S. EPA, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 13-1235.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)