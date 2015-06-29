* Court's conservatives carry the day in 5-4 ruling
* Decision is a win for industry groups, 21 states
* Ruling lifts shares of coal mining companies
(Recasts lead, adds reaction, details)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 29 The Supreme Court on Monday
dealt a blow to a sweeping U.S. air pollution regulation aimed
primarily at curbing emissions of mercury from coal-fired power
plants by ruling that the Obama administration wrongly failed to
consider compliance costs.
With its five conservative justices in the majority, the
court ruled 5-4 against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA), handing a victory to the industry groups and 21 states
that challenged the rule as well as Republicans critical of
President Barack Obama's environmental agenda.
The rule stays in effect for the time being, with the case
returning to an appeals court that will decide whether or not it
will be thrown out entirely.
"EPA is disappointed that the court did not uphold the rule,
but this rule was issued more than three years ago, investments
have been made and most plants are already well on their way to
compliance," the agency said in a statement.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was no reason
the ruling should impact the administration's Clean Power Plan,
which is aimed at cutting carbon emissions from existing power
plants.
The ruling gave an immediate lift to shares of Peabody
Energy Corp, the nation's largest coal producer, and
other coal mining companies, which have been dogged by concerns
over the costs of the regulation and slumping coal prices as
power companies turn increasingly to natural gas to generate
electricity.
Justice Antonin Scalia, writing on behalf of the court, said
a provision of the Clean Air Act stating that the EPA can
regulate power plants for mercury and other toxic pollutants if
it deems it "appropriate and necessary" must be interpreted as
including a consideration of costs. The EPA had decided it did
not have to consider costs at that stage of the process.
"The agency must consider cost - including, most
importantly, cost of compliance - before deciding whether
regulation is appropriate and necessary," Scalia wrote.
"It is not rational, never mind 'appropriate,' to impose
billions of dollars in economic costs in return for a few
dollars in health or environmental benefits," Scalia added.
The EPA says the rule, which went into effect in April,
applies to about 1,400 electricity-generating units at 600 power
plants. Many are already in compliance, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Mike Duncan, president of the American Coalition for Clean
Coal Electricity, a coal industry lobbying group, said that as a
result of the ruling "the EPA will finally have to listen to the
nation's concerns with this poorly constructed, costly rule."
The legal rationale adopted by the court is unlikely to have
broader implications for other environmental regulations,
according to lawyers following the case.
William Yeatman, a fellow at the conservative-leaning
Competitive Enterprise Institute, said the impact is
"circumscribed" due to the "narrowness and uniqueness" of the
legal provision the court was examining.
Richard Revesz, director of the Institute of Policy
Integrity at New York University School of Law, said that
"nothing in this decision would in any way call into question
the legal legitimacy of the Clean Power Plan."
BIGGER BILLS
Industry groups and 21 states appealed after an appeals
court upheld the regulation in June 2014. The challengers said
the EPA's refusal to consider the estimated $9.6 billion-a-year
costs would lead to bigger electricity bills for Americans.
Peabody shares closed up 9 percent and rival Arch Coal
rose 4 percent. The Dow Jones Coal Index,
however, shed earlier gains, ending the day down 0.4 percent.
Exelon Corp, the biggest U.S. nuclear power plant
operator, was one of several power companies supporting the EPA
rule.
The 2012 mercury regulation, which covered oil-fired plants
as well as coal-burning ones, was targeted by Michigan and other
states in addition to various industry groups, including the
National Mining Association.
When the EPA issued the regulation, it outlined what it saw
as the rule's costs and benefits, including preventing up to
11,000 premature deaths annually. The agency also said the
regulation could generate billions of dollars in benefits
including a reduction in mercury poisoning, which can lead to
developmental delays and abnormalities in children. Overall, the
EPA said the benefits could be worth up to $90 billion a year.
The case was the third recent Supreme Court test of Obama's
air pollution regulations. The administration mostly came out on
top in the two previous cases.
In April 2014, the court upheld a regulation limiting air
pollution across state lines. In June 2014, the court largely
upheld the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas
emissions from major utilities.
The three consolidated cases are Michigan v. EPA, 14-46,
Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, 14-47, National Mining
Association v. EPA, 14-49.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Lindsay
Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham)