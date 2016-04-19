(Adds background on dispute, quotes from ruling, paragraphs
2-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled against Maryland in its bid to revive a program to
subsidize natural gas-fired electricity plant construction to
serve the power needs of its residents in a case weighing state
versus federal authority.
Writing on behalf of the court in the 8-0 ruling, liberal
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the Maryland program infringed
upon the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC)
authority to regulate interstate wholesale electricity rates.
The case focused on whether Maryland's actions to encourage
power generation through subsidies and incentives ran afoul of
the federal government's energy regulatory authority. The ruling
is likely to resolve a separate case concerning a similar
program in New Jersey that also was pending before the high
court.
Ginsburg said that "states may not seek to achieve ends,
however legitimate, through regulatory means that intrude on
FERC's authority over interstate wholesale rates, as Maryland
has done here."
The Maryland and New Jersey programs were challenged by
power company PPL Corp and other generators. The states
were backed by companies that wanted to build new plants,
including CPV Holdings.
The New Jersey program was enacted through a law in 2011.
The Maryland Public Service Commission adopted its own version a
year later.
In separate 2014 decisions, appeals courts ruled against
both states' programs, saying they infringed upon federal
authority to regulate wholesale electricity markets.
New Jersey and Maryland appealed those rulings to the
Supreme Court.
In a different case, the court in January ruled again in
favor of FERC's authority. The agency was defending a regulation
aimed at encouraging efficiency in the electricity market by
having electrical grid operators pay users to reduce consumption
at peak times.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)