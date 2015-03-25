WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a woman driver's pregnancy discrimination claim against package delivery company UPS Inc by sending the case back to a lower court.

On a 6-3 vote, the court said worker Peggy Young would have another chance to litigate whether the company should have granted her request for temporary changes in work duties after she became pregnant in 2006. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)